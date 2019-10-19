WCO delegation visits Dubai Customs and views latest practices

A high level delegation from The World Customs Organization visited Dubai Customs to learn about the business processes and practices applied by the Customs administration, which are considered among the best in the world

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019) A high level delegation from The World Customs Organization visited Dubai Customs to learn about the business processes and practices applied by the Customs administration, which are considered among the best in the world.

The delegation, headed by Ricardo Treviño Chapa, Deputy Secretary General of the World Customs Organization, were received by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs. The delegation toured the Dubai Customs stand at Gitex 2019 and learnt about its latest projects and innovations, which were developed to enhance the role Dubai plays internationally in supporting trade.

The delegation then visited Dubai Customs headquarters and a meeting was held to present the administration’s strategic plans and projects, and the work put in to further improve performance in trade facilitation and border protection. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih reaffirmed the administration’s relentless efforts to actively contribute towards enhancing Customs work globally through the introduction of cutting-edge services and facilitations for the betterment of global legitimate trade and economy. He added: “Dubai is ready to host Expo 2020, the world’s greatest show. Hosting this renowned event reflects the world-class standards the emirate enjoys. From our part, we will introduce unprecedented customs facilities and services to the participants to save them time and cost and enhance their experience. At Expo 2020, Dubai will host the next edition of the World Government Summit (WGS) which will represent the “intellectual hub” of the first World Expo ever held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The emirate will also host the 5th WCO GLOBAL AEO CONFERENCE in March 2020 organized by Dubai Customs in cooperation with the World Customs Organization and the Federal Customs Authority. It’s the first time the event moves in to this region and we hope it will exceed expectations and bring considerable value for all stakeholders.’ Musabih explained that the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program is a partnership between Trade community and Customs, in which actors in the global supply chain can apply for AEO status to receive trade facilitation benefits and, at the same time, verify and increase their level of compliance and security. “The program has been gaining more weight and momentum since its official launch at federal level in the UAE. The percentage of declarations done through the program rose to 34% in 2018, compared to 23% in 2017.

We expect this percentage to rise to 50% by 2020, especially with the emirate signing more mutual recognition agreements with global trade partners,” he said. Recently, the UAE signed mutual recognition agreements with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and China and more similar agreements are expected to be signed in the forthcoming period. During the meeting, Bader Al Kharoosi, Head of Solution Delivery at Dubai Customs delivered a presentation on the advanced Customs clearance system, Mirsal 2, which was initiated by Dubai Customs as an integrated smart platform that streamlines and facilitates customs operations and services to boost trade facilitation and compliance. Based on its Reform and Modernization Program (RMP) launched in 2006 to transform the organization from a paper-based administration into an electronic enabled, paperless, world leading administration in the field of digital services, Dubai Customs has developed Mirsal 2 in 3 stages from E-services to smart services through to the current innovation stage which focuses on harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and The Internet of Things (IOT). Mirsal2 has evolved into a world-class integrated Customs platform that covers people, processes, technology and information, and integrates all Customs related activities of trade facilitation, compliance and enforcement, and intelligence cycle including targeting and risk mitigation. The system led to the creation of other customs systems including the predictive Risk Engine and the Smart Cargo Reconciliation System. Mirsal2 has helped in more efficiency in Customs work including automatic approval and clearance of about 97% of no-risk consignment transactions in 2 minutes. The system has led to 60% rise in seizures and 96% improvement in service delivery which helped Dubai Customs top other Dubai Government Departments on the happiness meter scoring 97.49%. Ricardo Treviño Chapa highly applauded Dubai Customs’ efforts in advancing customs operations and services globally and commended the customs innovations exhibited at Gitex 2019. He praised Mirsal2 as a leading system that efficiently streamlines customs procedures, and considered it an example that should be followed by customs departments worldwide. The delegation’s visit included a tour of the Customs Control Room, Customs Declaration Management, Jebel Ali Customs Centers and the guests learned about the advanced mechanisms of automation in inspection and declaration procedures, which follows the emirate’s future vision and projects including the Dubai Silk Road.