WCO's Theme Matches Govt Policies, Compatible With FBR Initiatives: Chairman FBR

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:33 PM

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Javed Ghani said Tuesday that the World Customs Organization's (WCO) theme for year 2021 was in line with the policies, laid down by the government and fully compatible with the initiatives already undertaken by FBR and Pakistan Customs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Javed Ghani said Tuesday that the World Customs Organization's (WCO) theme for year 2021 was in line with the policies, laid down by the government and fully compatible with the initiatives already undertaken by FBR and Pakistan Customs.

The FBR Chairman was addressing a ceremony held at Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) to mark the International Customs Day being observed on January 26 every year.

The chairman took into account various initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Customs not only to keep the supply chain intact but also to accelerate the same.

He highlighted that such initiatives had kept Pakistan at a stable economic pedestal as compared with other regional countries.

The chairman particularly referred to the great sacrifice of life rendered by the officers and and officials in the line of duty and paid tributes to them.

Earlier, Collector MCC Islamabad, Junaid Jalil Khan while speaking on the occasion referred to the theme "Customs bolstering Recovery, Renewal and Resilience for a sustainable supply chain", set by the World Customs Organization (WCO) for 2021.

He highlighted the recent achievements of Pakistan Customs in pursuance of set theme for this year particularly after the challenges posed by spread of corona virus.

on the occasion, the Chief Collector (North), Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah highlighted that it was quite onerous for Pakistan Customs to chase the desired milestones owing to the interruptions created by COVID 19, however, all these targets were accomplished due to inspirational leadership of current Chairman.

Among others, the function was attended by Syed Hamid Ali, Member (Customs-Policy), Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah (Chief Collector, North) and other officers / officials of Pakistan Customs Service.

