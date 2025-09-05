WDD Delegation Visits WCCIS & SCCI On Women Incubation Center
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A delegation from the Women Development Department (WDD),including Faiza Ahsan (Additional Secretary), Safdar Abbas (Director/Specialist R&D) and Zunaira Zubair (Director/Specialist SP) visited the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI),here on Friday.
The agenda of the meeting was the establishment of a Women Incubation Center in Sialkot,a landmark initiative of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif designed to enhance women’s economic participation through digital literacy, capacity building, and mentorship opportunities.
Dr.Mariam (President WCCIS) welcomed the initiative and highlighted the key challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in Sialkot,such as financial constraints,limited industry exposure and lack of business linkages.
She stressed that the center should not be limited to basic training,but should empower women to launch and scale businesses with measurable impact,contributing directly to the regional and national economy.
The incubation center will serve as a platform to empower women entrepreneurs with specialized training and mentorship,strengthen networking,business linkages and market access,facilitate innovation and product development for local and global markets,enable students to transform their ideas into viable businesses
President WCCIS said that this initiative was expected to play a pivotal role in women’s economic empowerment and financial inclusion in the district.
She also acknowledged the valuable support and guidance of Sadia Taimoor,Parliamentary Secretary,Women Development Department for her continued efforts in advancing women empowerment initiatives across Punjab.
Ikram-ul-Haq (President SCCI ) said that the establishment of the Women Incubation Center will prove to be a milestone to move forward women in the world of business and will also strengthen the country’s economy.
