"We Exhibit 2023" Aims To Encourage New Women Entrepreneurs-President WCCIS

Published March 11, 2023

"We Exhibit 2023" aims to encourage new women entrepreneurs-President WCCIS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr Mariam Nouman has said the WCCIS has been serving women entrepreneurs with the mission of assisting them in the commercial sector and creating a conducive environment for all working women.

She stated this while talking to APP after inaugurating the first one-day "We Exhibit 2023" exhibition at Family Park, here on Saturday.

She said that women entrepreneurs across Pakistan had been given an opportunity to participate as exhibitors in the event, adding that provision of subsidized stalls had been made possible by the WCCIS in the one-day exhibition.

She said that cutlery, handicrafts, shoes, leather products, jewellery, furniture, embroideries, gym wear, sports wear etc stalls had been set up in the exhibition.

Dr Mariam Nouman said that 88 stalls had been set up by various women entrepreneurs and companies from across the country in the exhibition.

She said that women entrepreneurs from different cities, including Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujarat, Multan, had set up their stalls in "We Exhibit 2023".

Talking to APP, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the launch of a mega event called "We-Exhibit 2023" under the WCCIS was a significant for the women entrepreneurs of Sialkot.

The SCCI president said the "We-Exhibit 2023" would not only give women an opportunity to display their manufactured products at a local level which will also help new entrepreneurs in determining their line-up business.

Malik said the exhibition was the very first event for the women entrepreneurs of Sialkot and itssurrounding cities to showcase their potential and excellence.

