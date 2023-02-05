'We Exhibit 2023' to be held on March11

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairperson Legal Aid Committee Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Lubna Tabassum has said "We Exhibit 2023" will be held on March 11 at Family Park Sialkot Cantt.

Talking to APP, she said women entrepreneurs would be given an opportunity to participate in the exhibition which was very important for business women.

She said the exhibition would not only give women of the region an opportunity to display their manufactured products at local level but also help new entrepreneurs in determining their line-up business.

She said the WCCIS had been serving women entrepreneurs with a mission of assisting them in commercial sector and creating a conduciveenvironment for working women.

Lubna Tabassum said 'We-Exhibit 2023' would be an excellent opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase and highlight their products and bring up their businesses to the next level, adding that 600 booths had been booked for the exhibition.