"We Exhibit 2024",best way for women entrepreneurs:President WCCIS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman said that the trade and industrial exhibition "We Exhibit 2024" that would be start in March this year,would be an excellent opportunity for the women entrepreneurs to showcase and highlights their products and bring up their businesses to the next level.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, President WCCIS said that "Exhibit and explore to grow, the way you deserve to grow because together we excel".

She said that WCCIS offered Premium, Gold and Silver packages for the exhibitors to ensure maximum participation of women.

President WCCIS added that more booths were booked for "We Exhibit 2024" than last year as well as the exhibition was extended up to two days so that maximum number of women could get benefit.

Dr. Mariam Nouman said that about 80 exhibitors participated in this exhibition last year where as there will be more than 120 exhibitors this year in March 2024.

"Free stalls would be provided to disabled business women",she concluded.