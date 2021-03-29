UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weak Economy Will Lead To National Security Erosion: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:57 PM

Weak economy will lead to national security erosion: Mian Zahid Hussain

Pakistan miles away from any economic breakthrough, Urgent and real reforms needed to improve the economy

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said urgent and real reforms are needed to stabilise the economy as a weak economy is threatening national security.


Due to the limping economy we are accepting conditions of international institutions which are not reflecting national interests resulting in an uproar across the country, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government spends billions on different packages and subsidies to boost one sector or another but the economy is miles away from any real leap forward as economic development was never a preference.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that most of the frictions and political turmoil across the world is due to the weak economy as national security is impossible unless the economy is strong.


The business leader said that history is full of examples where powerful countries disintegrated or were wiped off the map due to the fragile economy while a reason behind the disintegration of Pakistan was a different living standard of people of the two parts of the country.


The government should prefer industrialisation, self-sufficiency and welfare of the masses as the US has also initiated a policy of strengthening the local industrial sector.
Mian Zahid Hussain further said IMF conditions should not be implemented through Ordinances avoiding consensus making their success difficult.


He said that the government can ensure national security by improving the standard of living of masses for which economic development should be preferred over obtaining foreign loans.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan IMF World Business Alliance All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

20 minutes ago

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

24 minutes ago

52,090 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

24 minutes ago

PM praises MBS over his new initiative of Green Sa ..

28 minutes ago

Gold price falls in Pakistan

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.