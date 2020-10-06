Weak mobile signals, slow internet speed affecting businesses: LCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers on Tuesday said that weak mobile signals and slow internet speed in major Lahore markets were hitting businesses hard.

They expressed these views while talking to the delegations from various trade associations here at the LCCI on Tuesday.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry promised the delegates that the LCCI would take up this issue at the highest level and would ensure the early resolution.

They said that the problem of mobile signals had intensified and cellular companies were not looking for solutions and were not paying attention to this important issue.

They said that the cellular companies and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) should look into the matter urgently that was creating serious problems for businesses especially in Brandreth Road, Shah Alam and adjoining areas, Badami Bagh, Akbari Mandi, Hall Road, Ferozepur Road, Industrial Estates, Gulberg Markets, Shadman, Model Town and other commercial areas of the city.