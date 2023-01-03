UrduPoint.com

January 03, 2023

Weak US Manufacturing in 2022 Portends Easing Inflation in 2023 - S&P Data

US manufacturing hit 19-month lows as 2022 ended, indicating an ease in inflation that could be a welcome relief for the Federal Reserve this year, economic and markets data tracker S&P Global said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) US manufacturing hit 19-month lows as 2022 ended, indicating an ease in inflation that could be a welcome relief for the Federal Reserve this year, economic and markets data tracker S&P Global said on Tuesday.

"The manufacturing sector posted a weak performance as 2022 was brought to a close, as output and new orders contracted at sharper rates," S&P Global Market Intelligence Senior Sian Jones said in releasing the US Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December. "Selling price hikes also eased, albeit still rising steeply. Slower upticks in inflation signal the impact of Fed policy on prices, but growing uncertainty and tumbling demand suggest challenges for manufacturers will roll over into the new year."

US Manufacturing PMI for December showed a reading of 46.2, versus a prior 47.7 - the sharpest tickdown since May 2020.

Firms hiked their selling prices at the softest pace in just over two years, Jones said.

"Demand for goods dwindled as domestic orders and export sales dropped," he said. "Muted demand conditions also led to downward adjustments of stock holdings, as excess inventories built earlier in the year were depleted in lieu of further spending on inputs. With the exception of the initial pandemic period, stocks of purchases fell at the steepest rate since 2009.

"

Concerns regarding the outlook for demand also weighed on hiring decisions, with job creation in manufacturing being marginal in December, and largely linked to skilled hires, as firms displayed caution.

"Sinking demand for inputs and greater availability of materials at suppliers led to a further easing of inflationary pressures," Jones said, rounding up the S&P summary on manufacturing. "In fact, the rate of input price inflation fell below the series trend."

US inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, expanded by 7.7% during the year to October, growing at its slowest pace in nine months after hitting a four-decade high of 9.1% during the 12 months to June.

The drop came after relentless interest rate hikes by the Fed, which has added 425 basis points rates since March. Prior to that, rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Despite such aggressive rate hikes, inflation remains more than three times higher than levels preferred by the central bank, which has vowed to get it back to its 2% target. If inflation has indeed peaked, the Fed could raise rates by just 25 basis points when its policymakers meet in February.

