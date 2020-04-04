UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wealthy Countries Should Come Forward To Help South Asian Countries Combat Coronavirus: SAARC Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (CCI) President-designate Iftikhar Ali Mali

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:55 PM

Wealthy countries should come forward to help South Asian countries combat Coronavirus: SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) President-designate Iftikhar Ali Mali

SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) President-designate Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday urged the leaderships of the developed countries to come forward helping the under developed South Asian countries as this region lacks sufficient resources to combat with coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ):SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) President-designate Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday urged the leaderships of the developed countries to come forward helping the under developed South Asian countries as this region lacks sufficient resources to combat with coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a delegation of traders here today, Iftikhar Malik said, "our greatest concern is the potential of the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems coupled with bleak economy which are ill-prepared to deal with it," says a press release issued here.

He said although world donors have started pouring down money to South Asian countries but the fact is that despite this monetary helps, the health system in this region is obsolete and not up to the mark according to the magnitude of this pandemic.

He said in changing scenarios, the World Bank just rolled out its first wave of emergency support to fight the spread of COVID-19 in 25 countries across the globe. Of that support, more than $1.4 billion will help governments across South Asia respond to the immediate health consequences of the pandemic and protect their people.

Iftikhar Malik said in Pakistan, while focusing on the health sector, total foreign donors $200 million package will also help the poor and vulnerable cope with the immediate impact of the pandemic through social protection measures, food supplies, and virtual classes for children, so they don't stop learning during school closures.

He said if developing countries are overwhelmed by the virus, there is a threat that the disease would rage on in developing countries, even if it is brought under control in developed states, and inevitably spread back into places like North America and Europe.

"To avoid such a scenario, rich states must keep a focus on helping other countries with weak healthcare systems laced with crumbling economy despite the fact they are fighting their own battle with the disease," he added.

"The worst is yet to come. In India alone, millions of migrant workers are spilling out of cities, spiking fear they'll carry the infection back to their villages; hundreds of millions of informal workers are left without a job and are at risk of starving," he added.

However, Iftikhar Ali Malik said the COVID-19 pandemic is also an opportunity for governments in the region to strengthen health and social protection systems as over 60% of the regional population lacks access to social protection. Many live and work in unsafe conditions, placing them at higher risk of contracting a disease.

He said as it turns out, these testing times have also provided new opportunities for South Asian countries to join forces, strengthen regional institutions, and pool resources to fight a deadly pandemic that knows no borders and spreads indiscriminately through communities.

He said investment must be directed toward providing universal health coverage and a social protection floor, especially for marginalized groups. He said it also drives economic growth by building a stronger and healthier workforce. Without protection measures, the pandemic will continue to widen inequality gaps.

Iftikhar Malik said the leadership of the South Asian countries are ready to fight with equal strength to recover with better health care for the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India World World Bank Poor Chambers Of Commerce Europe Job Money Industry Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits quarantine facili ..

2 minutes ago

PM Tiger Force for every Pakistani, without politi ..

16 seconds ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan Hindu Council rejects ..

17 seconds ago

Spain says coronavirus deaths down for second stra ..

19 seconds ago

25 more quarantine center patients test negative: ..

20 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Tops 55,000, Deat ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.