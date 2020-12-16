Webinar discusses ways to increase Pakistani mango exports to USA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Pakistan Consulate in Houston, USA, has organized a Webinar wherein participants discussed mango production and prospects of enhancing export to USA last Tuesday night.

The webinar titled as "Mango Production, Export Process & The Role of Relevant Government Entities: Focus on Export to USA" was attended by Consul General of Pakistan in Houston USA Abrar Hussain Hashmi, Trade and Investment Attaché of Pakistan in Houston USA Ms. Shaista Bunyad, Principal Scientist at Mango Research Institute Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Grewal, Plant Protection Advisor and Director General of Plant Protection Department Allah Ditta Abid and General Manager of Al-Technique Corporation of Pakistan Malik Ghazanfar Sadiq. ATCOP Managing Director Attiq Ahmed Chaudhry was also in attendance.

Agro-Food Division TDAP Director General Abdul Kareem Memon, while formally inaugurating the session told the participants that Pakistan was the 4th largest exporter of the Fresh Mango across the world. He underscored the need for market diversification and value addition to augment year on year growth in Fresh Mango export, and highlighted TDAP's resolve to play its due role in this regard.

Abrar Hussain Hashmi explained the unique status of Houston for mango import from Pakistan due to location of two irradiation facilities nearby. He touched upon the peculiarities of the US market for mangoes, and highlighted the potential presented by the diaspora market as well as product diversification into mango derivatives and by-products.

Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Grewal spoke in detail about the methodologies and management practices by which premium export-quality Mango can be produced at the orchard level.

Allah Ditta Abid spoke at length about DPP's role in holistic SPS compliance across the entire supply chain of Mango Export.

He shed light on the stringent import requirements in the USA despite open market access. Irradiation treatment must be done of every shipment in the USA, as irradiation facilities in Pakistan are not approved by USDA-APHIS. He informed the audience about DPP's efforts to have Pakistani E-Beam facilities registered with USDA-APHIS. Malik Ghazanfar Sadiq dilated upon the irradiation and E-Beam facilities offered to the exporters of Fruits & Vegetables by Al-Technique Corporation of Pakistan. He said that strenuous efforts were required to ensure that Pakistani irradiation facilities get USDA-APHIS approval.

Ms Shaista Bunyad stated that the US market for all Mango categories is approximately $840 million. She said, the US market for Mango derivatives & by-products was very large and added that Pakistani exporters should avail the opportunity. She explained the US Import Regime for Mangoes vis-à-vis Pakistan in great length. She added that Mango irradiated in Pakistan is the best-case scenario in terms of profitability and cost-effectiveness in the US market. She briefly touched upon the Consulate's Mango promotion plans in 2021. She also invited Pakistan-origin Mango Importers in the USA to address the Webinar. Mr. Wahid Lala of Famous Foods USA opined that Pakistan needs to focus on Mango Pulp, dried Mango and other by-products that are in great demand in the US market. In Fresh Mango, irradiation in the US adds a cost and time overhead that makes trade difficult. Mr. Zulfiqar Momin of GTS Global USA spoke about issues pertaining to ports/points of entry, quality, freight& capacity constraints, and treatment & transportations costs of Mango import from Pakistan. He added that new prospective Irradiation plant in New Jersey is likely to reduce cost overhead in 2021 and increase volume. However, prices as high as $30 per box and the distance involved present challenges that remain to be overcome.