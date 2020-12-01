WEE Consultative Committee aims to promote women led businesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ):The Consultative Committee of Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) aimed to project and promote women led businesses on international forums through government and private platforms.

This was stated by Federal Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui while chairing the 2nd meeting of Consultative Committee of WEE, mostly virtually held on Tuesday, said a press release issued here.

He was emphasizing the importance of gender mainstreaming and economic empowerment of women through greater participation in trade of goods and services.

He underlined the importance of dedicated work on policy issues to ensure effective engagement with women entrepreneurs as key stakeholders.

The secretary commerce also suggested drafting an action matrix on the basis of stakeholders input mentioning timelines for different kinds of actions based on their nature in sequential and parallel manner.

He said that this will cover creation of a national database of women entrepreneurs, business facilitation, and ease of doing business, training and access to finance.

He took special interest in categorizing the sectors and maintaining the momentum of work on policy issues.

The E-commerce implementation strategy provides specific targets/actions towards establishment of an e-commerce portal for one window facilitation of e-commerce related matters and to promote public awareness for all relevant stakeholders, he said.

The Secretary Commerce said the functions of e-Commerce portal would be to provide simplified, translated information about regulations and enhance knowledge and understanding about e-commerce, enhance public awareness and consumer protection and facilitate implementation of nine pillars of e-commerce policy.

It will mainstream women in the economic activities, he added.

He said the establishment of WEE- Women Economic Empowerment Committee by Ministry of Commerce and NECC (National E commerce Council) is a positive step towards removing barriers and increase women's participation in trade activities and commerce policy, giving it a gender lens and reducing gender disparity across trade and commerce.

The committee will work under specific sub groups to come up with recommendations according to their areas of expertise to be submitted to Ministry of Commerce for further action, within a week, he said.

The work will continue with international agencies, private sector and public sector on two streams.

Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui said the policy issues that are cross cutting such as data collection and definition of women SMEs and sectoral development.

He said that sectors included Trainings of Women SMEs, E-Health, Fashion Education, Eco System Enablers, Apparel /Designer Wear, Salon and Spa/Beauty Products, Incubators, Women Chambers, Access to Finance.

Agriculture and indigenous crafts groups were also added on the recommendations of the participants.

The meeting was attended via zoom by a great number of participants included leading fashion designers, Facebook, i2i, P@SHA, e-Commerce market places, women chambers, Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) representatives and women chambers.

The representatives of PREIA, USAID and Asian Development Bank (ADB) also attended the meeting and briefed the house about international best practices on women SMEs definition and E-Commerce portal, respectively.

The public sector participants included TDAP (Islamabad), State Bank of Pakistan and SMEDA.