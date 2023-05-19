UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Decrease By 0.16 Percent

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Weekly inflation decrease by 0.16 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.16 per cent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on May 18, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 255.12 points as compared to 255.53 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 45.72 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed a 0.05 per cent increase and went up to 261.65 points from last week's 261.53 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group Rs 17,732-22-888 and Rs 22,889-29,517 witnessed an increase of 0.04 per cent and 0.01 per cent whereas the SPI for the consumption group Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed a decrease of 0.04 per cent, and 0.29 per cent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10%) items increased, 13 (25.

49%) items decreased and 15 (29.41%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included Onions (9.04%), Garlic (1.76%), Sugar (1.42%), Wheat Flour (1.40%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5kg (0.63%), Mustard Oil (0.48%), Pulse Masoor (0.40%), Pulse Gram (0.12%) and Vegetable Ghee 1kg (0.11%), non-food items, Diesel (10.38%), petrol (4.24%), LPG (3.02%) and Firewood (0.89%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included Chicken (7.51%), Tea Lipton (4.53%), Gur (2.79%), Eggs (2.29%), Energy Saver (2.22%), Tomatoes (2.11%), Tea Prepared (1.09%) and Curd (1.08%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included Tomatoes (38.30%), Onions (30.18%) and Chilies Powdered (6.48%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included Cigarettes (138.50%), Tea Lipton (114.93%), Potatoes (114.69%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Bananas (104.44%), Gents Sponge Chappal (100.33%), Wheat Flour (90.77%), Rice Basmati Broken (86.30%), Eggs (85.86%), Rice Irri-6/9 (80.44%), Petrol (79.85%), Diesel (78.68%), Pulse Moong (66.79%), Bread (63.17%) and Pulse Mash (57.06%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Oil Price May Gas All From Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

52 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to ..

Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to violence on May 9

2 hours ago
 realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Ch ..

Realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 6 ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.