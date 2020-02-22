Weekly inflation decreases 0.14 percent

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 20, for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.14 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 130.67 points against 130.85 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI was 100 collected with base 2015-16 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 also witnessed 0.03 percent reduction as it went down from 134.07 points in last week to 134.03 points during the week under review, it added.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.97 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 14.39 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,733 to 22,888, from Rs 22,889 to Rs 29,517, Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 0.

08 percent, 0.11percent, 0.14 percent and 0.16 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 13 item registered decrease, while that of 09 items prices increased with the remaining 29 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, eggs hen (farm), chicken live farm, potatoes, gur, garlic, pulse gram, wheat flour bag, pulse masoor, LPG cylinder (11.67kg), sugar, pulse mash and pulse moong.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included onions, bananas, rice basmati, mutton, beef, curd, rice irri-6, vegetable ghee and mustard oil.

The commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread, milk fresh, powder milk, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, salt powder, chillies powder, tea, cooked beef, cooked daal, tea prepared, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, fire wood, energy charges, washing soap, match box, hi-speed diesel, telephone calls and toilet soap.