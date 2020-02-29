UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Decreases 0.16 Percent

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:11 PM

Weekly inflation decreases 0.16 percent

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 27, for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.16 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 27, for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.16 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 129.15 points against 130.67points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI was 100 collected with base 2015-16 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 also witnessed 1.34 percent reduction as it went down from 134.03 points in last week to 132.23 points during the week under review, it added.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 14.

60 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 12.94 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,733 to 22,888, from Rs 22,889 to Rs 29,517, Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 1.85 percent, 1.23 percent, 0.92 percent and 0.75 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 13 item registered decrease, while that of 13 items prices increased with the remaining 25 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded increase in their prices during the week under review included LPG,bananas,onions,vegetable ghee,washing soap,mustard oil,rice,curd,milk fresh,cooked dal,pulse moong and cooked beef.

During the week under review the prices of following commodities witnessed reductions including electricity charges,tomatoes, eggs, chicken,pulse gram,sugar,wheat flour,pulse moong,fire wood, pulse mash and gur.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire LPG Electricity Oil Price February All From Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP and WTA tournament results after Frida ..

9 minutes ago

New Zealand salvage win, India stay unbeaten at wo ..

9 minutes ago

Nadal strolls into Acapulco final

9 minutes ago

Slovaks vote in election haunted by journalist's m ..

4 minutes ago

NATO chief visits Afghanistan as US, Taliban to si ..

4 minutes ago

Pompeo lands in Doha to oversee signing of Taliban ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.