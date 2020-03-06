Weekly inflation decreases 0.32 percent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 05, for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.32 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 128.74 points against 129.15 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI 100 was collected with base 2015-16 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.28 percent increase as it went up from 132.23 points in last week to 132.60 points during the week under review, it added.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 11.59 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 10.78 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,733 to 22,888, and from Rs 22,889 to Rs 29,517 increased by 0.16%, and 0.02%, where as from Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month it reduced by 0.

11% and 0.60% respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 18 item registered decrease, while that of 12 items prices increased with the remaining 21 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded increase in their prices during the week under review included potatoes, onions, eggs hen (farm), sugar, long cloth, bananas, lawn printed, rice irri-6, gergette, shirting, mutton, toilet soap, washing soap, gur, curd, vegetable ghee, cooked daal and beef with bone.

During the week under review the prices of following commodities witnessed declining trend in their respective prices including tomatoes, LPG, petrol, hi speed diesel, garlic, pulse gram, wheat flour, chicken farm (live), pulse masoor, pulse mash, pulse moong and mustard oil.

During last week the prices of following commodities remained unchanged, rice basmati, bread, milk fresh, power milk, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (pouch), salt , chillies, tea, cooked beef, tea prepared cup, cigarettes, gents sandal, gent spong, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, fire wood, energy saver, match box and telephone call.