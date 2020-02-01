Weekly inflation decreases 0.36 percent

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 30, for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.36 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 131.08 points against 131.55 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI was 100 collected with base 2015-16 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 also witnessed 0.31 percent reduction as went down from 134.48 points in last week to 134.06 points during the week under review, it added.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.68 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 17.11 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733to 22,888, from Rs 22,889 to 29,517, Rs 29,518 to 44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month also decreased by 0.

32 percent, 0.31percent, 0.32 percent and 0.38 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 10 item registered decrease, while that of 14 items prices increased with the remaining 27 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, eggs hen (farm), onions, LPG cylinder (11.67kg), potatoes, gur, pulse mash and pulse gram.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included vegetable ghee (tin), garlic, chicken, vegetable ghee (pouch)cooking oil, sugar, fire wood, pulse masoor (washed), powder milk, shirting, mutton, mustard oil and curd.

The commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice basmati , rice irri-6, bread plain, beef, milk fresh, salt powder, chillies powder, tea, cooked beef, cooked dal, tea prepared, cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, match box,petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.