Weekly Inflation Dip By 0.14 Pc
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.14 per cent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on January 25, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 318.55 points as compared to 319.00 points during the past week.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 43.79 per cent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, decreased by 0.33 percent and went up to 313.09 points from last week’s 314.12 points.
The SPI for consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175, decreased by 0.29 percent, 0.21 percent, 0.17 and 0.08 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.41%) items increased, 13 (25.
49%) items decreased and 23 (45.10%) items remained stable.
The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (14.14%), potatoes (5.06%), onions (1.64%), tea packet (1.19%), bananas (0.81%), pulse gram (0.33%), garlic (0.26%) and mustard oil (0.17%).
The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included chicken (3.31%), cooked daal (1.32%), gur (0.98%), tea prepared (0.92%), pulse moong (0.80%), energy saver (0.54%), pulse mash & eggs (0.43%) each, LPG (0.28%), beef (0.25%), wheat flour (0.16%) and firewood (0.03%).
On a year-on-year basis, the items that witnessed a decrease in prices included onions (8.64%), mustard oil (7.51%), bananas (6.52%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.33%).
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for q1 (1108.59%), tomatoes (133.36%), cigarettes (93.22%), chilies powder (81.74%), wheat flour (62.36%), sugar (58.52%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), garlic (54.66%), gents sandal (53.37%), gur (52.29%), eggs (46.80%) and rice irri-6/9 (43.48%).
Recent Stories
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.214,200 per tola54 minutes ago
-
Agricultural machinery imports grew by 70.42 percent in 06 months3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 20247 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower7 hours ago
-
US stocks rise on strong growth data16 hours ago
-
'Premature' to talk rate cuts, says ECB after pausing again16 hours ago
-
SIFC urges stakeholders to fast-track initiatives for investor-friendly environment18 hours ago
-
Fawad chairs meeting of privatization commission18 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.34 billion19 hours ago