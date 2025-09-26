Weekly Inflation Eases By 0.16 Percent
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), recorded a decrease of 0.16 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on September 25, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 330.32 points against 330.84 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 3.95 percent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16=100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs17,732 however witnessed a slight increase of 0.02 percent, going up to 322.77 points from last week’s 322.71 points.
The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,733–22,888; Rs22,889–29,517; Rs29,518–44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.04 percent, 0.09 percent, 0.14 percent and 0.21 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 percent) items increased, 11 (21.57 percent) items decreased and 23 (45.10 percent) items remained stable.
The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included chicken (12.
46%), bananas (4.22%), potatoes (2.44%), onions (1.61%), LPG (0.65%), garlic (0.61%), pulse moong (0.60%), pulse gram (0.53%), pulse mash (0.39%), pulse masoor (0.14%) and rice IRRI-6/9 (0.01%).
The items which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (9.04%), eggs (0.88%), wheat flour (0.76%), gur (0.64%), powdered milk (0.58%), washing soap (0.47%), mutton (0.40%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.21%), lawn printed cloth (0.17%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.16%), milk fresh (0.15%) and curd (0.11%).
On year-on-year basis, the commodities which recorded decrease in their average prices included onions (42.39%), garlic (27.95%), electricity charges for Q1 (26.26%), pulse gram (22.65%), chicken (22.33%), pulse mash (19.81%), potatoes (18.04%), tea Lipton (17.93%), pulse masoor (4.54%) and rice IRRI-6/9 (2.45%).
On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed an increase in prices included ladies sandal (55.62%), tomatoes (53.61%), sugar (31.90%), gas charges for Q1 (29.85%), wheat flour (17.36%), pulse moong (16.67%), gur (12.15%), beef (12.04%), firewood (11.77%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (11.37%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (11.09%), diesel (9.51%) and cooking oil (9.01%).
