UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Eases By 0.57%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Weekly inflation eases by 0.57%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 13 for the combined consumption group witnessed a decrease of 0.57 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 204.55 points against 205.73 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 28.44 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.79 percent decrease and went down to 210.05 points from last week's 211.73 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 witnessed a decline of 0.78 percent, 0.66 percent, 0.60 percent and 0.47 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.34%) items decreased, 18 (35.29%) items increased and 16 (31.37%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on week-on-week basis included tomatoes (13.51%), eggs (2.12%), pulse masoor (2.07%), onions (1.57%), pulse gram (1.39%) and bananas (1.36%), non-food item, LPG (2.76%).

The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included match box (5.65%), powdered milk (3.82%), firewood (2.09%), bread plain (2.05%), potatoes (1.78%), cooked beef (1.47%) and tea packet (1.24%) On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included electricity for Quarter 1(45.61%), chillies powder (42.08%), sugar (12.79%) and gur (3.59%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on year-on-year basis included tomatoes (194.26%), onions (167.89%), diesel (92.08%), petrol (76.07%), pulse gram (69.25%), pulse masoor (62.19%), cooking oil 5 litre (60.14%), washing soap (58.03%), mustard oil (56.53%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (56.30%), pulse mash (55.61%), pulse moong (53.72%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (53.59%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price October All From Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

37 minutes ago
 vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

4 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.