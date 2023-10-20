Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Eases By 1.70 Percent

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Weekly inflation eases by 1.70 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed decrease of 1.70 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on October 19, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 278.04 points as compared to 282.86 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 35.45 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, decreased by 0.88 percent and went down to 284.47 points from last week’s 287.01 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 declined by 1.13 percent, 1.25 percent, 1.49 percent and 2.02 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45%) items increased, 24 (47.06%) items decreased and 13 (25.

49%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included onions (8.45%), chicken (5.46%), pulse masoor (3.38%), sugar (3.07%), garlic (2.24%), rice basmati broken (2.17%), gur (2.17%), bananas (1.56 %), petrol (12.31%), diesel (4.68%) and LPG (1.17%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included eggs (3.44%), salt powdered (2.63%), shirting (2.18%), mutton (1.01%), beef (0.84%), cooked beef (0.72%), georgette (0.52%), washing soap (0.48%), tea prepared (0.34%), cooked daal (0.34%), potatoes (0.25%) and firewood whole (0.22%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included electricity charges for q1 (136.89%), gas charges for q1 (108.38%), cigarettes (94.46%), chilies powder (84.11%), rice basmati broken (81.74%), wheat flour (80.73%), rice irri-6/9 (71.43%), sugar (66.29%), gur (61.50%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), salt powdered (57.40%) and tea lipton (56.27%) while decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (45.75%), onions (23.76%), pulse gram (5.63%), mustard oil (2.12%) and vegetable ghee (0.62%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price October Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit ..

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit inaugurated by Saudi Crown Pr ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in ..

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: P ..

1 hour ago
 5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

2 hours ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

3 hours ago
Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

3 hours ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business