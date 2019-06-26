Weekly inflation falls 0.09pc

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The weekly inflation for the week ended on June 20, for the combined income group, witnessed nominal decrease of 0.09 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 257.41 points against 257.63 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also decreased from 236.88 points in last week to 236.68 points, showing growth of 0.08 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 11.87 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 9.42 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 per month decreased by 0.

13 percent,0.13 percent, 0.11 percent , and 0.04 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 7 items registered decrease, while that of 21 items increased with the remaining 25 items' prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included onions, chicken, tomatoes, bananas, LPG Cylinder, sugar, rice (irri-6).

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included cigarettes, vegetable ghee, wheat flour, garlic, mash pulse, wheat, moong pulse, bread, gur, vegetable ghee, beef, eggs, cooked daal, masoor pulse, rice basmati (broken), cooking oil, gram pulse, milk (fresh), mutton, cooked beef and curd.

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included milk (powdered), mustard oil, potatoes, salt (powder) red chilly, tea (packet), tea (prepared), long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.