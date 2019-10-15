UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Falls 0.44 Percent

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:55 AM

Weekly inflation falls 0.44 percent

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 10, 2019 for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.44 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 10, 2019 for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.44 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 126.47 points against 127.03 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs17,732 witnessed 0.31 percent decrease and went up from 130.08 points in last week to 129.68 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 13.97 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 12.62 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,733-22,888, from Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month decreased by 0.

41 percent, 0.42 percent, 0.46 percent and 0.44 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 4 item registered decrease, while that of 22 items prices increased with the remaining 25 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included chicken, tomatoes, bananas and gur.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included eggs, onions, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, energy saver, match box, masoor pulse, moong pulse, cooked beef, beef, garlic, vegetable ghee (loose) rice (Basmati broken), mutton, cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), wheat flour, mash pulse, gram pulse, sugar, fresh milk and rice (Irri-6).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread, curd, milk (powdered), mustard oil, salt, chillies, tea (prepared) cooked daal, tea (packet), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, washing soap, petrol, diesel, telephone call, and bath soap.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Bath Price October Gas 2019 All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Balochistan beat Sindh by 52 runs in a high-scorin ..

2 minutes ago

TV anchor claims Shehbaz Sharif may quit politics

6 minutes ago

Source Denies Russian Businessman Prigozhin Among ..

8 minutes ago

US Considering Withdrawing Nuclear Bombs From Inci ..

8 minutes ago

VVIP security take charge for visiting Royal coupl ..

22 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.