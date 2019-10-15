Weekly inflation falls 0.44 percent

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 10, 2019 for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.44 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 10, 2019 for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.44 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 126.47 points against 127.03 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs17,732 witnessed 0.31 percent decrease and went up from 130.08 points in last week to 129.68 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 13.97 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 12.62 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,733-22,888, from Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month decreased by 0.

41 percent, 0.42 percent, 0.46 percent and 0.44 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 4 item registered decrease, while that of 22 items prices increased with the remaining 25 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included chicken, tomatoes, bananas and gur.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included eggs, onions, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, energy saver, match box, masoor pulse, moong pulse, cooked beef, beef, garlic, vegetable ghee (loose) rice (Basmati broken), mutton, cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), wheat flour, mash pulse, gram pulse, sugar, fresh milk and rice (Irri-6).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread, curd, milk (powdered), mustard oil, salt, chillies, tea (prepared) cooked daal, tea (packet), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, washing soap, petrol, diesel, telephone call, and bath soap.