Weekly inflation falls 0.83 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 5, for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.83 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 135.18 points against 136.80 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI was collected with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group upto Rs17,732 witnessed 0.18 percent decrease and went down from 136.80 points in last week to 136.18 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.57 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 18.99 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733to 22,888, from Rs 22,889 to 29,517, Rs 29,518 to 44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month also decreased by 1.10 percent, 1.

00 percent, 0.96 percent and 0.72 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 12 item registered decrease, while that of 14 items prices increased with the remaining 25 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, onions, chicken farm (live), potatoes, hi-speed diesel, garlic, sugar, wheat flour, pulse mash washed, pulse gram, vegetable ghee (loose) and petrol super.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included bananas, electric charges, pulse moong, gur, fire wood, mustard oil, eggs hen (farm), LPG 11 kg cylinder, vegetable ghee, cooking oil, mutton, rice irri-6, rice basmati and pulse masoor.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread, beef, milk (fresh), curd, powder milk, salt powder, chillies powder, tea, cooked beef, cooked dall, tea prepared cup, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy charges, washing soap, petrol, telephone call, match box and bath soap.