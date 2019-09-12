UrduPoint.com
Weekly Inflation Falls By 0.24 Pc

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 01:19 PM

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 05, 2019 for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.24 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 05, 2019 for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.24 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 124.28 points against 124.58 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday.

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs17,732 witnessed 0.17 percent decrease and went down from 126.84 points in last week to 127.06 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.55 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 13.88 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,733-22,888 witnessed nominal increase of 0.07 percent while for the consumption groups from Rs.

22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month it decreased by 0.02 percent, 0.14 percent and 0.40 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 10 item registered decrease, while that of 24 items prices increased with the remaining 17 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included bananas, petrol, tomatoes, LPG Cylinder, diesel, eggs, sugar, mash pulse, moong pulse and rice (irri-6).

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tea (packet), chicken, garlic, onions, masoor pulse, potatoes, lawn, long cloth, wheat flour, gur, milk (powdered), cooking oil, cooked daal, mustard oil, mutton, gram pulse, cooked beef, vegetable chillies (powder), vegetable ghee (tin), firewood, milk (fresh), curd and rice (Basmati broken).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread, beef, salt (powdered), tea (prepared), cigarettes, shirting, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, match box, telephone call and toilet soap.

