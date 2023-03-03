UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Falls By 0.30 Percent

Published March 03, 2023

Weekly inflation falls by 0.30 percent

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.30 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on March 02, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 240.57 points as compared to 241.29 points during the past week, according to PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 41.07 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a 0.08 percent decrease and went down to 244.94 points from last week's 245.14 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22-888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed a decrease of 0.09 percent, 0.12 percent, 0.20 percent, and 0.43 percent respectively.

The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included onions (13.24%), eggs (6.11%), garlic (4.24%), chicken (2.00%), tomatoes (0.59%), pulse gram (0.38%) and potatoes (0.33%), non-food items, LPG (1.84%) and petrol (1.80%).

The items which recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) basis included bananas (7.34%), long cloth (3.44%), energy saver (3.33%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (2.48%), gur (2.03%), cooked daal (1.87%), tea packet (1.79%), matchbox (1.66%), lawn printed (1.52%), cooking oil 5 litre (1.45%) and sugar (1.07%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (56.29%), chillies powdered (7.42%) and electricity charges for q1 (6.64%).

The commodities that witnessed an increase in prices on a YoY basis included, onions (311.17%), cigarettes (165.86%), gas charges for Q1 (108.38%), diesel (93.82%), petrol (77.89%), eggs (77.83%), rice irri-6/9 (76.96%), rice basmati broken (75.55%), pulse moong (73.30%), bananas (72.66%), chicken (64.70%) and tea packet (64.53%).

