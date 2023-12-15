Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Falls Slightly By 0.06 %

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a slight decrease of 0.06 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on December 14, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 311.58 points as compared to 311.78 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 43.16 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, decreased by 0.19 percent and went down to 306.02 points from last week’s 306.59 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 it decreased by 0.14 percent, 0.09 percent, 0.06 and 0.04 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.26%) items increased, 10 (19.60%) items decreased and 22 (43.

14%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included potatoes (12.18%), tomatoes (5.18%), tea lipton (2.57%), chicken (1.19%), rice basmati broken (0.52%), mustard oil (0.36%), garlic (0.33%) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.31%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included sugar (6.02%), pulse gram (2.57%), eggs (2.33%), rice irri-6/9 (1.54%), pulse moong (1.23%), georgette (1.16%), onion (1.05%), cooked beef (0.76%), pulse masoor (0.69%), shirting (0.43%), long cloth (0.20%) and LPG (0.16%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the items that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (25.11%), mustard oil (4.40%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (2.12%), bananas (1.05%) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.95%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on YoY basis included gas charges for q1 (1108.59%), cigarettes (93.22%), chilies powder (81.74%), wheat flour (81.40%), garlic (71.17%), rice basmati broken (64.30%), rice irri-6/9 (60.64%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), gents sandal (53.37%), sugar (50.52%), gur (50.42%), and pulse mash (44.80%).

