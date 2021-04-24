Weekly inflation goes down 0.4pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 22, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.40 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 22, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.40 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 148.20 points against 148.80 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.68 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.41 percent decrease and went down from 159.61 points in last week to 158.95 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month decreased by 0.

41 percent, 0.38 percent, 0.40 percent and 0.41 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 13 items decreased, 12 items increased while that of 26 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, onions, eggs, garlic, sugar, diesel, petrol, bananas, LPG cylinder, chicken, gram pulse, mash pulse and moong pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included wheat flour, potatoes, mutton, beef, mustard oil, masoor pulse, gur, curd, toilet soap, milk (fresh), rice (Irri 6/9) and milk (powdered).

The commodities that observed no change in prices during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), bread, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box and telephone call.