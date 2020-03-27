UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Goes Down 1.25 Percent

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:58 PM

Weekly inflation goes down 1.25 percent

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation report ended on March 26, for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease by 1.25 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation report ended on March 26, for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease by 1.25 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 128.10 points against 129.72 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.22 percent decrease and went down from 133.69 points in last week to 133.39 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 11.86 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 12.52 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,733-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 0.51 percent, 0.71 percent, 1.00 percent and 1.66 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 5 items decreased, 19 items decreased while that of 27 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included chicken, petrol, diesel, LPG and gur.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included eggs, gram pulse, moong pulse, wheat flour, garlic, onions, bananas, mash pulse, bread, tomatoes, sugar, milk (fresh), potatoes, firewood, mustard oil, mutton, curd and vegetable ghee.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice (basmati broken), rice (Irri 6/9), beef, milk (powdered), cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (Prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, Georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, match box, telephone local call and bath soap.

According to PBS analysis, the SPI for the week under review, the decrease was mainly due to decline in prices of food items i.e. chicken (-17.69%), gur (-0.48%) and among nonfood items petrol (-13.31%), diesel (-12.15%) and LPG (-2.44%) with joint impact of -1.74 into the overall SPI for combined group of (-1.25%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Bath Price March Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

British Muslims offer funeral prayer of man died o ..

2 minutes ago

Steps being taken to protect lives from coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Ration bags to be distributed among daily wagers o ..

3 minutes ago

Earth is our only home and preserving it is a join ..

16 minutes ago

Governor, Chief Minister Balochistan discuss impro ..

3 minutes ago

ADCR for providing 'Rashan' to needy people

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.