Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Goes Down By 0.77pc, Decelerates To 0.52pc On YoY Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.77pc, decelerates to 0.52pc on YoY basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), went down by 0.77 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on January 16 and decelerated to 0.52 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 320.21 points as compared to 322.71 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 0.52 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed decrease of 1.04 per cent and went down to 311.47 points from last week’s 314.75 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, declined by 0.97 percent, 0.83 percent, 0.80 percent and 0.70 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) items decreased and 25 (49.

02%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (32.99%), eggs (10.23%), onions (9.79%), potatoes (7.37%), LPG (2.70%), pulse gram (1.61%), chicken (1.00%), pulse mash (0.76%) and gur (0.50%).

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included sugar (2.93%), bananas (2.70%), garlic (0.60%), rice basmati broken (0.47%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.33%), pulse moong (0.25%), cooked daal (0.21%), rice irri-6/9 (0.15%) and firewood (0.13%).

On-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included onions (51.59%), eggs (39.15%), tomatoes (37.43%), wheat flour (36.29%), chilies powder (20.00%), electricity charges for q1 (18.11%), pulse masoor (11.01%), pulse mash (10.27%), rice basmati broken (8.56%), diesel (5.47%), lpg (1.79%) and petrol (1.18%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included ladies sandal (75.09%), potatoes (44.30%), pulse gram (37.98%), pulse moong (32.67%), powdered milk (25.89%), beef (22.37%), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.87%), garlic (16.28%), gas charges for q1 (15.52%), shirting (14.83%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (14.54%) and firewood (0.13%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meetin ..

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker

2 hours ago
 Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

2 hours ago
 Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explor ..

Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..

3 hours ago
 EAD suspends operations of two industrial faciliti ..

EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..

3 hours ago
 Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

4 hours ago
 Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing glo ..

Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges

4 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..

4 hours ago
 UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence ..

UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

4 hours ago
 SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 S ..

SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

5 hours ago
 653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN sa ..

653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says

5 hours ago
 Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest ..

Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business