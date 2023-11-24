Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Goes Slightly Down By 0.06 Pc

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Weekly inflation goes slightly down by 0.06 pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a slight decrease of 0.06 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on November 23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 307.12 points as compared to 309.09 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 41.13 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, decreased by 0.18 percent and went down to 307.81 points from last week’s 308.35 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 decreased by 0.14 percent, 0.10 percent, 0.08 percent and 0.02 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29%) items increased, 12 (23.

53%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included tomatoes (5.78%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (1.36%), cooking oil 5 litre (1.31%), banana (0.91%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.82%), eggs (0.33%), sugar (0.20%) and tea packet (0.17%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included garlic (4.61%), onion (2.42%), chicken (1.81%), potatoes (1.69%), pulse masoor (1.01%), lpg (0.76%), firewood (0.59%), wheat flour (0.54%), match box (0.52%), pulse moong (0.52%) and bread plain (0.47%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the items that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (36.18%), tomatoes (18.10%), mustard oil (4.06%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (2.85%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on YoY basis included , gas charges for q1 (1108.59%), cigarettes (94.20%), wheat flour (88.18%), chilies powder (81.74%), rice basmati broken (76.57%), garlic (71.03%), rice irri-6/9 (62.28%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), gents sandal (53.37%), tea lipton (53.00%), gur (50.80%) and potatoes (47.90%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil Price November Gas All From Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

9 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

1 hour ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

3 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

8 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

17 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

17 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

17 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business