UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Goes Up 0.18 Percent

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:50 PM

Weekly inflation goes up 0.18 percent

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 3, 2019 for the combined consumption group increased by 0.18 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 3, 2019 for the combined consumption group increased by 0.18 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 127.03 points against 126.80 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs17,732 witnessed 0.41 percent increase and went up from 129.55 points in last week to 130.08 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.23 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 13.51 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,733-22,888, from Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.

26 percent, 0.21 percent, 0.15 percent and 0.29 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 6 item registered decrease, while that of 17 items prices increased with the remaining 28 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included chicken, bananas, onions, sugar, garlic and electricity charges.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included onions, tomatoes, LPG Cylinder, eggs, potatoes, wheat flour, masoor pulse, mash pulse, milk (powdered), gram pulse, moong pulse, beef, tea (packet) milk (fresh), curd, energy saver, vegetable ghee and gur.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice (basmati broken), rice (Irri-6), bread, mutton, mustard oil, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin), salt, chilles, cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, firewood, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and toilet soap.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price October Gas 2019 All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

9 minutes ago

PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes Fayyazu ..

23 minutes ago

Situation in Donbas Is Kiev's Internal Problem - K ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses Musharraf's petiti ..

2 minutes ago

ML-I railway project finalized between Pakistan an ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 0.81 pct lower

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.