Weekly inflation goes up 0.18 percent

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 24, 2019, for the combined consumption group, increased by 0.18 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 129.68 points against 129.45 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.35 percent increase and went up from 132.89 points in last week to 133.35 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.41 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 16.63 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,733-22,888, from Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.

31 percent, 0.26 percent, 0.22 percent and 0.11 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 7 items registered decrease, while that of 18 items prices increased with the remaining 26 items' prices unchanged.

The commodities that witnessed decrease in prices during the week under review included chicken, onions LPG Cylinder, gur, curd, milk (fresh) and sugarThe items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, garlic, moong pulse, potatoes, gram pulse, eggs, wheat flour, mash pulse, bananas, mustard oil, tea (prepared), cooked beef, bread, vegetable ghee (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), firewood, masoor pulse and beef.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri-6), mutton, milk (powdered) cooking oil, salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked daal, cigarettes, long cloths, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and toilet soap...