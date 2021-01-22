UrduPoint.com
Weekly Inflation Goes Up 0.32%

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Weekly inflation goes up 0.32%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based on weekly inflation for the week ended on January 21, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.32 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 140.15 points against 139.70 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here Friday.

As compared with the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 6.54 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.06 percent increase and went up from 145.07 points in last week to 145.15 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 0.

14 percent, 0.23 percent, 0.29 and 0.41 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 08 items decreased, 19 items increased while that of 24 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, eggs, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, sugar, garlic, wheat flour and firewood.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken, bananas, perol, vegetable ghee (tin), diesel, cooking oil (loose) vegetable ghee (loose), onions, moong pulse, match box, gram pulse, washing soap, mustard oil, cooked beef, gur, mutton, beef and mash pulse.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri-6/9), bread, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, Georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, telephone call and toilet soap.

