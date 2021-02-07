UrduPoint.com
Weekly Inflation Goes Up 0.53pc

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Weekly inflation goes up 0.53pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 04 , for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.53 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 141.62 points against 140.88 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 7.82 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.46 percent increase and went up from 145.78 points in last week to 146.45 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.

47 percent, 0.48 percent, 0.51 and 0.55 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 07 items decreased, 31 items increased while that of 13 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, onions, eggs, potatoes, mash pulse, sugar and wheat flour.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included gents sandal, gents chappal, chilies, chicken, match box, diesel, cooking oil, petrol, LPG Cylinder, bananas, washing soap, cooked daal, gram pulse, vegetable ghee (tin), shirting, cooked beef, mustard oil, toilet soap, garlic, georgette, rice (Basmati broken), masoor pulse, gur, energy saver, moong pulse, milk (powdered), beef, mutton, firewood and rice (Irri-6/9).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, milk (fresh), curd, salt, tea (prepared), tea (packet), cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges and telephone call.

