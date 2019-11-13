UrduPoint.com
Weekly Inflation Goes Up 0.57 Percent

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 7, 2019, for the combined consumption group, increased by 0.57 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 131.10 points against 130.36 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.80 percent increase and went up from 134.22 points in last week to 135.29 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 19.03 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 19.28 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,733-22,888, from Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.

75 percent, 0.65 percent, 0.60 percent and 0.49 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 7 items registered decrease, while that of 20 items prices increased with the remaining 24 items' prices unchanged.

The commodities that witnessed decrease in prices during the week under review included chicken, gur, wheat flour, sugar, bananas, LPG Cylinder and gram pulse.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, onions, garlic, potatoes, mash pulse, masoor pulse, bread, moong pulse, georgette, petrol, long cloth, eggs, vegetable ghee (loose), shirting, toilet soap, match box, diesel, firewoodSimilarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri-6), beef, milk (fresh), curd, milk (Powdered), mustard oil, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin), salt, chillies, cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, lawn, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap and telephone call.

