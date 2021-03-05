UrduPoint.com
Weekly Inflation Goes Up 0.61 Pc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

Weekly inflation goes up 0.61 pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 4, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.61 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 4, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.61 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 147.99 points against 147.09 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 14.95 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.54 percent increase and went up from 158.36 points in last week to 159.21 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.

60 percent, 0.62 percent, 0.67 percent and 0.59 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 05 items decreased, 22 items increased while that of 24 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included garlic, wheat flour, gur, tomatoes and firewood.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken, bananas, potatoes, sugar, onions, toilet soap, mustard oil, mash pulse, washing soap, eggs, masoor pulse, milk (fresh), lawn, curd, moong pulse, LPG Cylinder, shirting, gram pulse, beef, rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri 6/9) and mutton.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, milk (powdered), cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, georgette , gents sandal, gents sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone call charges.

