UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Goes Up 0.61pc

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:14 PM

Weekly inflation goes up 0.61pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 25, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.61 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 25, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.61 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 147.76 points against 146.86 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.35 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.52 percent increase and went up from 157.61 points in last week to 158.43 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.

59 percent, 0.60 percent, 0.64 percent and 0.61 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 07 items decreased, 22 items increased while that of 22 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included garlic, onions, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, moong pulse, rice (Basmati broken), and gur.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included tomatoes, chicken, bread, bananas, wheat flour, vegetable ghee (loose), mustard oil, vegetable ghee (tin), cooking oil (tin), suar, masoor pulse, toiled soap, cooked beef, beef, eggs, curd, mash pulse, mutton, gram pulse, cooked daal, fresh milk and rice (Irri 6/9).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included milk (powdered), salt, chillies, tea (packet), tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone call.

/395/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price March Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

UN Women Commission ends session, with pledge to s ..

50 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast

51 seconds ago

PML-N MPA, others booked for violating COVID-19res ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to tour Bangladesh next month

30 minutes ago

Indian troops conduct CASOs in Kupwara, Kulgam

53 seconds ago

Vivo Announces the Launch of X60 Pro in Pakistan: ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.