Weekly inflation goes up 0.61pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 25, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.61 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 147.76 points against 146.86 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.35 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.52 percent increase and went up from 157.61 points in last week to 158.43 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.

59 percent, 0.60 percent, 0.64 percent and 0.61 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 07 items decreased, 22 items increased while that of 22 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included garlic, onions, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, moong pulse, rice (Basmati broken), and gur.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included tomatoes, chicken, bread, bananas, wheat flour, vegetable ghee (loose), mustard oil, vegetable ghee (tin), cooking oil (tin), suar, masoor pulse, toiled soap, cooked beef, beef, eggs, curd, mash pulse, mutton, gram pulse, cooked daal, fresh milk and rice (Irri 6/9).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included milk (powdered), salt, chillies, tea (packet), tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone call.

