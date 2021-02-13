Weekly inflation goes up 0.81pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 11 , for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.81 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 142.85 points against 141.70 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.17 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.77 percent increase and went up from 146.54 points in last week to 147.67 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.

94 percent, 0.80 percent, 0.75 and 0.70 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 06 items decreased, 24 items increased while that of 21 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, onions, garlic and gur.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken, bananas, eggs, sugar, electricity charges, wheat flour, cooking oil (loose), chillies, rice (Irri 6/9), washing soap, gram pulse, vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), mustard oil, georgette, tea (prepared), rice (Basmati broken), cooked daal, mash pulse, masoor pulse, mutton, toilet soap and milk (powdered).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, beef, milk (fresh), curd, salt, tea (prepared), cooked beef, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, ladies sandal, gents sandal, gents chappal, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone call.