Weekly Inflation Goes Up 1.02%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:22 PM

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 18, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 1.02 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 18, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 1.02 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 129.16 points against 127.85 points registered in the previous week, the data release by SBP revealed.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732, increased by 0.07 percent and went up from 134.77 points in last week to 136.51 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.89 percent, while, for the lowest consumption group, it increased by 1.29 percent.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs.17,733-22,888; Rs.22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 1.

28 percent, 1.19 percent, 1.14 percent and 0.87 respectively.

During the week, prices of 7items decreased, 22 items decreased while that of 22 items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included bananas, garlic, moong pulse, masoor pulse, gram pulse, mash pulse and sugar.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, chillies, wheat flour, eggs, potatoes, lawn, long cloth, chicken, georgette, shirting, tea (prepared), onins, rice (Irri6/9), rice (Basmati broken), milk (fresh), curd, mustard oil, LPG Cylinder, milk (powdered), beef, mutton and gur.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread, cooking oil (loose) vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, tea (prepared), cooked beef, cigarettes, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

