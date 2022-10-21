UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Goes Up By 0.35%

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Weekly inflation goes up by 0.35%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 20 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 0.35 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 205.27 points against 204.55 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 27.13 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.35 percent increase and went up to 210.78 points from last week's 210.05 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 0.37 percent, 0.37 percent, 0.39 percent and 0.32 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased and 14 (27.45%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on week-on-week (WoW) basis included pulse masoor (3.63%), chicken (3.49%), wheat flour (1.95%), potatoes (1.88%), pulse mash (1.74%), pulse moong (1.13%) and LPG (0.45%).

The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included pulse masoor (3.63%), chicken (3.49%), wheat flour (1.95%), potatoes (1.88%), pulse mash (1.74%), pulse moong (1.13%) and lpg (0.45%).

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included electricity for Q1 (45.61%), chillies powder (41.85%), sugar (12.99%) and gur (2.66%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included onions (170.15%), tomatoes (113.23%), diesel (74.51%), pulse gram (68.02%), petrol (62.75%), pulse masoor (56.88%), cooking oil 5 litre (56.31%), washing soap (55.36%), pulse moong (53.66%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (53.29%), mustard oil (53.19%), pulse mash (52.72%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (49.94%).

