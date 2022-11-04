Weekly inflation goes up by 0.53%

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 3 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 0.53 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 214.88 points against 213.74 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 30.60 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.90 percent increase and went up to 222.55 points from last week's 220.56 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 0.82 percent, 0.68 percent, 0.59 percent and 0.41 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.

18%) items increased, 09 (17.64%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on week-on-week (WoW) basis included chicken (3.77%), pulse masoor (2.25%), LPG (1.75%), pulse gram (1.08%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.17%), pulse mash (0.16%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.09%), cooking oil 5 liters (0.08%) and wheat flour (0.07%).

The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included Tomatoes (15.97%), Onions (9.38%), Bananas (3.77%), Potatoes (2.88%) and Salt Powder (2.58%) non-food item, Match Box (1.34%).

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powder (41.85%), sugar (20.29%) and gur (5.56%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included onions (213.16%), tomatoes (79.14%), diesel (74.51%), petrol (62.75%), pulse gram (62.52%), pulse moong (55.40), cooking oil 5 liters (54.36%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), washing soap (51.91%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (51.78%), bananas (50.23%), pulse mash (49.25%), pulse masoor (47.73%) and mustard oil (45.53%).

