Weekly inflation goes up by 0.62%

Published November 18, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 17 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 0.62 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 216.82 points against 216.48 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 28.67 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.96 percent increase and went up to 227.19 points from last week's 225.03 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 0.88 percent, 0.72 percent, 0.65 percent and 0.50 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10%) items increased, 13 (25.

49%) items decreased and 15 (29.41%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on week-on-week (WoW) basis included tomatoes (6.06%), pulse masoor (1.56%), pulse gram (1.46%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.03%), pulse mash (0.68%), pulse moong (0.62%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.38%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.30%), garlic (0.26%) and wheat flour and LPG (0.22%) each.

The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included salt powdered (7.61%), tea packet (5.90%), chicken (4.89%), onions (4.61%), eggs (3.66%), potatoes (2.48%) and chillies powdered (1.30%), firewood (6.23%), georgette (1.76%) and energy saver (1.32%).

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powdered (41.42%), gur (5.81%), sugar (4.27%), electricity for q1 (2.67%) and LPG (0.38%)The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included onions (319.35%), diesel (64.57%), tea packet (59.27%), pulse gram (57.39%), salt powdered (54.67%), petrol (53.85%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), pulse moong (51.24%), bananas (47.28%), pulse mash (47.11%), washing soap (44.67%), pulse masoor (43.39%), mustard oil (43.36%) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (41.13%).

