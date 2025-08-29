Weekly Inflation Goes Up By 0.62pc
Published August 29, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.62 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on August 28, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 331.14 points as compared to 329.11 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 3.57 per cent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 also increased of 0.84 per cent by going up to 321.82 from last week’s 318.59 points.
The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,733 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175,increased by 0.83 percent, 0.73 percent, 0.69 percent and 0.51 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29%) items increased, 06 (11.76%) items decreased and 27 (52.95%) items remained stable.
The items, which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (14.98%), wheat flour (12.11%), chicken (3.36%), potatoes (1.52%), mustard oil (1.37%), eggs (1.03%), LPG (0.82%), cooked beef (0.81%), garlic (0.78%), lawn printed (0.23%), firewood (0.17%) and long cloth (0.11%).
The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included pulse mash (0.43%), pulse masoor and pulse gram (0.28%) each, bananas (0.12%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.10%) and onions (0.01%).
On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included ladies sandal (55.62%), gas charges for q1 (29.85%), sugar (26.91%), beef (12.99%), gur (12.18%), bananas (11.78%), pulse moong (11.74%), firewood (11.47%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (11.36%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (10.89%), cooked beef (8.93%) and lawn printed (7.64%)
The commodities which recorded a increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included onions (49.31%), garlic (25.98%), pulse mash (23.39%), potatoes (19.96%), pulse gram (18.54%), electricity charges for q1 (18.12%), tea packet (17.93%), pulse masoor (7.05%), rice irri-6/9 (5.47%) and LPG (3.70%).
