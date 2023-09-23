Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Goes Up By 0.93 Percent

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.93 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on September 21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 281.77 points as compared to 279.18 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 38.66 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 0.05 percent and went up to 284.80 points from last week's 284.66 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.29 percent, 0.47 percent, 0.72 and 1.27 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14%) items increased, 11 (21.57%) items decreased and 18 (35.

29%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included tomatoes (11.11%), sugar (3.57%), bananas (2.03%), potatoes (1.89%), wheat flour (0.77%), gur (0.62%), mustard oil (0.45%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.31%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.20%), pulse gram (0.18%) and tea packet (0.17%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included chicken (8.49%), garlic (5.19%), onions (3.02%), petrol (8.51%), diesel (5.54%), shirting (1.81%) and match box (1.42%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a year-on-year (yoy) basis included tomatoes (26.98%), pulse gram (2.90%) and onions (2.00%)On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included electricity charges for q1 (118.16%), gas charges for Q1 (108.38%), cigarettes (94.69%), rice basmati broken (88.43%), chilies powder (84.84%), sugar (81.98%), rice irri-6/9 (81.04%), wheat flour (73.70%), gur (72.86%), tea packet (65.28%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), salt powdered (56.48%), gents sandal (53.37%), powdered milk (43.33%) and garlic (43.10%).

