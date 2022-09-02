UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Goes Up By 1.31 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Weekly inflation goes up by 1.31 percent

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 1st for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 1.31 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 222.85 points against 219.97 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 45.50 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 1.63 percent increase and went up from 225.48 points in last week to 229.15 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs.17,732-22,888; Rs.22,889-29,517; Rs.29,518-44,175 and above Rs.44,175 increased by 1.53 percent, 1.43 percent, 1.39 percent and 1.20 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 31 (60.79%) items increased, 03 (05.88%) items decreased and 17 (33.33%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis included vegetable ghee 1Kg (0.76%), vegetable ghee 2.5Kg (0.41%) and pulse Masoor (0.34%).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included onions (42.17%), tomatoes (13.25%), pulse moong (7.94%), potatoes (6.97%), eggs (3.84%), chicken (3.25%), pulse gram (2.89%), wheat flour (1.49%), pulse mash (1.26%) and bread (1.22%), non-food items, LPG (4.45%), diesel (1.19%) and petrol (0.88%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powder (43.42%), sugar (18.20%) and gur (1.75%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included onions (240.15%), tomatoes (219.99%), diesel (114.08%), petrol (98.73%), pulse masoor (82.44%), cooking oil 5 litre (70.60%), mustard oil (67.50%), washing soap (64.81%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (63.70%), electricity for q1 (63.01%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (61.16%), pulse gram (58.54%), pulse mash (49.36%) and LPG (45.23%).

