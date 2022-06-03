Weekly inflation goes up by 2%

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 2 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 2 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 178.12 points against 174.62 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 20.04 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 1.02 percent decrease and went up from 183.98 points in last week to 185.86 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by1.27 percent, 1.41 percent, 1.70 percent and 2.44 percent and 0.15 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 28 (54.

90%) items increased, 05 (9.81%) items decreased and 18 (35.29%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices on WoW basis, included potatoes (9.08%), eggs (6.38%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (4.59%), bread (2.72%), mustard oil (2.65%), pulse masoor (2.33%), cooking oil 5 litre (2.18%), pulse gram (1.99%), sugar (1.93%), cooked beef & pulse mash (1.69%) each, vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (1.51%), bananas (1.35%), hi-speed diesel (20.69%), petrol super(19.91%) and toilet soap (1.40%).

The commodities that witnessed decrease on WoW basis included, chicken (4.68% ), garlic (2.75%), wheat flour (1.91%), tomatoes (1.26%) and LPG (0.74%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices includedonions (177.62%), tomatoes (152.57%), mustard oil (70.50%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (68.02%), garlic (67.44%), pulse masoor (66.92%), petrol (64.78%), cooking oil 5 litre (64.72%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (62.43%), lpg (60.14%), diesel (56.45%) and washing soap (42.92%).

The commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powdered (43.42%), pulse moong (21.62%), electricity charges for q1 (11.71%), sugar (11.16%), bananas (9.95%), potatoes (6.89%) and gur (1.46%).