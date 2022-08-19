UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Goes Up By 3.35 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 18 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 3.35 percent as compared to the previous week.

SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 216.02 points against 209.01 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 42.31 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 1.8 percent increase and went up from 215.76 points in last week to 219.64 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 2.25 percent, 3.03 percent, 3.19 percent and 3.94 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.

01%) items increased, 11 (21.57%) items decreased and 15 (29.42%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis, included LPG (3.46%), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.16%), garlic (0.94%), mustard oil (0.71%), pulse masoor (0.42%), pulse gram (0.36%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.33%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.31%), diesel (0.18%), firewood whole (0.16%) and sugar (0.03%).

The commodities that witnessed increase on WoW basis included tomatoes (20.28%), chicken (7.57%), onions (2.30%), powdered milk (2.03%), eggs (1.63%), pulse moong (1.42%), potatoes (1.07%), electricity for q1 (6.83%), petrol (2.96%) and cigarette (1.69%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included f chilies powder (43.42%), sugar (16.55%) and gur (1.96%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices included pulse masoor (111.02%), diesel (108.77%), petrol (94.53%), onions (94.43%), cooking oil 5 litre (72.96%), mustard oil (71.08%), chicken (69.04%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (68.56%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (67.05%), electricity for q1 (63.03%), washing soap (61.92%), pulse gram (58.93%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), pulse mash (51.51%) and garlic (36.59%).

