UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Goes Up By 3.38%

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Weekly inflation goes up by 3.38%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 16 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 3.38 percent as compared to the previous week.

SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 189.07 points against 182.88 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 27.82 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 2.85 percent increase and went up from 189.06 points in last week to 194.44 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 3.45 percent, 3.10 percent, 3.12 percent and 3.10 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 36 (70.59%) items increased, 06 (11.

76%) items decreased and 09 (17.65%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices on WoW basis, included chicken (12.10% ), potatoes (6.89%), cooked daal (5.90%), pulse gram (5.29%) and cooked beef (5.19%),non-food items diesel (28.91%), gents sponge chappal (26.76%), gents sandal (15.40%), petrol (11.43%), electricity charges for q1 (6.63%) and cigarettes (6.27%), with joint impact of (2.53%) into the overall spi for combined group of (3.38%).

The commodities that witnessed decrease on WoW basis included, onions (5.20%), wheat flour (2.19%), lpg (1.32%), bananas (0.83%), gur (0.45%) and sugar (0.02%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included onions (135.31%), diesel (132.61%), tomatoes (117.27%), petrol (110.16%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (81.76%), mustard oil (80.88%), pulse masoor (74.77%), cooking oil 5 litre (71.52%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (68.47%), lpg (60.97%), garlic (57.72%), washing soap (52.73%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%) and chicken (51.11%).

The commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powdered (43.42%), pulse moong (18.06%), sugar (10.79%), electricity charges for q1 (5.85%) and gur (3.35%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price June All From Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to sa ..

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to save energy

22 minutes ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

30 minutes ago
 Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

2 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.