Weekly inflation goes up by 3.63%

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 30 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 3.63 percent as compared to the previous week.

SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 197.92 points against 190.98 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 28.05 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 3.79 percent increase and went up from 197.06 points in last week to 204.53 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 4.87 percent, 3.55 percent, 2.84 percent and 3 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 28 (54.

91%) items increased, 06 (11.76%) items decreased and 17 (33.33%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices on WoW basis, included tomatoes (31.53%), onions (7.86%), tea lipton (4.60%), eggs (2.56%), pulse mash (2.30%), pulse gram (2.17%), pulse moong (1.83%), milk fresh (1.81%), potatoes (1.67%), bread (1.59%), cooking oil 5 litre (1.40%) and pulse masoor (1.34%), electricity charges for q1 (27.89%), washing soap (2.56%) and LPG (1.15%).

The commodities that witnessed decrease on WoW basis included, chicken (6.81%), bananas (0.78%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.44%), garlic (0.26%), wheat flour (0.08%) and mustard oil (0.03%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included diesel (129.83%), onions (113.97%), petrol (106.48%), pulse masoor (85.63%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (83.45%), cooking oil 5 litre (79.39%), mustard oil (78.77%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (73.34%), tomatoes (70.08%), washing soap (56.64%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), pulse gram (50.30%), garlic (47.66%), lpg (46.76%) and pulse mash (30.03%).

The commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies Powdered (43.42%), sugar (10.45%), pulse Moong (5.49%) and gur (1.72%).

